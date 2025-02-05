Teresa Giudice Says Joe Giudice Was Not The One, But Knows Luis Ruelas Is

Play video content UNDRESSED WITH POL' AND PATRIK

Teresa Giudice minced no words while speaking about her marriage to Joe Giudice ... saying they were never meant to be together and that he was the "safe" choice.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon reflected on their relationship during her appearance on the "Undressed with Pol' and Patrik" podcast ... confirming that her ex-hubby was not her guy. Don't worry, Joe -- she gave you some credit, saying ..."We made beautiful babies together, but that's about it."

Fans need not worry about Teresa ... she is perfectly happy with Luis Ruelas, whom she married in 2022. She loves how "attentive" the entrepreneur is to her -- unlike Joe was. Teresa says Joe "was not attentive at all" and instead "very old school."

Taking another dig at her marriage to Joe, she adds there was absolutely no passion in their marriage ... but says she found plenty with Luis. She even called him her "twin flame" at one point.

Fans will remember ... the Bravolebrities' relationship went south after they each served time in prison for financial fraud. Joe was deported back to Italy from the U.S. after he was released in 2019. They finalized their divorce in 2020.