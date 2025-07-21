TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Have a charming new addition on the way? Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy knows all about being a new mom and has handpicked her must-haves for newborns.

Whether you're still looking for that perfect car seat or a bedside bassinet that'll soothe your baby to sleep, Madison -- who just gave birth to her second child -- rounded up all of her favs from Graco … available on Amazon now!

And if your pre-baby to-do list is still miles long, you can get all your shopping done on Graco’s storefront and have it delivered to your door in no time.

Car rides have never been so smooth. Your baby will be in good hands when they're buckled up in the Graco EasyTurn 360 2-in-1 Convertible Car Seat.

This innovative car seat can make a 360-degree turn with just one hand to get your little one in and out of the car with ease … from both rear-facing and forward-facing modes! Installation is a breeze thanks to several safety features that ensure it’s locked in. And with two modes of use that can accommodate children up to 65 lbs., you’ll have this car seat for years to come.

If you’re always on the go like Madison, the Graco Gomax Travel System is sure to come in handy.

This ultra-lightweight stroller can be converted into an infant car seat for road trips…but can also be folded up almost as small as a diaper bag, meaning that it’s overhead bin friendly. Whether you’re flying or driving, this travel stroller is sure to get you and your little one wherever you need to go.

No more tears! Soothe your baby back to sleep in seconds with the Graco SmartSense Soothing Baby Bassinet. Using SmartSense technology, this bassinet can detect your baby’s cries and responds by gradually adjusting gentle motion and white noise, cycling through soothing combinations to help lull your baby back to sleep.

Plus, its breathable, mesh sides and firm, flat sleeping surface help create a safe sleeping space…one that looks great in your home too! Its sleek aesthetic and woodgrain finish is guaranteed to fit in seamlessly with your home’s decor.

Your little one will be safe and snug in the Graco SmartSense Soothing Baby Swing. With the ability to swing, rock, cradle, and glide, this smart swing mimics the motions parents naturally use to soothe their babies. And with SmartSense technology, it can automatically respond to your baby’s cries with a comforting mix of calming sound and motion.

With three recline positions, you’ll be able to find just the right angle to keep your baby comfortable and customize the swing to what they like best. Plus, an added toy bar adds additional interest for curious little hands and eyes.

