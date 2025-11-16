Kyle Richards Talks Sexuality at BravoCon: "My Mind Has Opened Up"

Kyle Richards isn't making any grand declarations about her sexuality, revealing she's in a new chapter where labels don't apply and the future is completely up for grabs.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" OG addressed the growing speculation with Variety at BravoCon, just days after the season 15 trailer showed her joking, "I could go Brad, I could go Angelina," a line that sent the Internet asking questions.

"I don't like labels," Kyle told the outlet. "I always had a type, tall, dark and handsome, and that’s what I married. I am growing and evolving, and my mind has opened up. So I don’t know. I don't know what the future holds now, and I'm fine with that."

The Variety reporters interviewing Kyle mentioned to her they're lesbians, and Kyle admitted, "Ha! That would never have crossed my mind before, ever in my life and now I'm like, that's totally an option."

Kyle, who was married to Mauricio Umansky for 27 years before their separation in 2023, says she's not actively dating or interested in being set up with anyone, saying ... "Whatever happens, happens. I'm actually really happy spending time alone."

Her candid comments come after more than a year of nonstop chatter linking her to country singer Morgan Wade. Their 2023 steamy music video launched a firestorm of romance rumors and sightings around the world.