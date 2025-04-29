Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kyle Richards Claims Woman Was Dragging Dog Before Heated Confrontation, on Video

Kyle Richards Woman Was Too 'Ruff' With Dogs ... That's Why I Got in Her Face!!!

HERE'S WHAT REALLY HAPPENED!!!
Kyle Richards says there's more to her dramatic confrontation with a woman on the street ... 'cause Kyle claims she only went after her because she was dragging her dog across the street -- something cameras didn't quite capture.

We caught up with the reality television star outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel Monday night ... and, we had to ask her about her intense argument with a dog walker earlier this month.

THE HEATED EXCHANGE
ICYMI ... photogs caught Kyle running up to a woman and getting in her face about the way she was treating her dogs -- which set the woman off and nearly led to a full-on fistfight.

Richards tells us cameras picked up too late to catch the reason she confronted this unidentified woman ... claiming she was totally dragging her dog across the crosswalk.

Kyle -- who was with Teddi Mellencamp at the time -- says she went over to tell her to knock it off ... and only started recording her when she claims she feared the woman might get physical with her.

As for claims that she tried to hide behind Teddi, Kyle's calling total BS ... claiming she wasn't putting her close pal in front of her.

042925_teddi_mellencamp_kyle_richards_kal
ALL IS GOOD!!!
We also caught up with Teddi outside the Beverly Hilton ... and, she gave us details on fighting her battle with cancer. Watch the vid to hear all about it.

Bottom line ... Richards is standing by her choice -- so, dog walkers in L.A. should beware, 'cause Kyle's always watching.

