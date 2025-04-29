Teddi Mellencamp Gives Health Update at Event With Kyle Richards

Play video content TMZ.com

Teddi Mellencamp was all smiles hanging out with her BFF Kyle Richards -- and she also dropped a major update about her cancer battle.

The former 'RHOBH' star hit up L.A.’s An Unforgettable Evening 2025 Gala on Monday night -- and revealed she’s feeling much better, which is huge considering she's had multiple surgeries to remove brain tumors over the last few months.

Teddi also told right there and then that life couldn’t be better -- she had a sweet treat in hand, was at an amazing event, and had her bestie by her side.

And, Kyle was indeed the ultimate hype woman, showering Teddi with love as she stunned in a super glam look.

But, we also got real with Teddi, asking her what stage her cancer journey is at right now -- and she didn’t hold back, so make sure to catch the clip!