Teddi Mellencamp Says Docs Found More Tumors, After Thinking She Beat Cancer

Teddi Mellencamp just got hit with a brutal setback in her health battle -- docs found more tumors, just days after she gave an empowering interview where she cautiously thought she had beaten cancer.

The reality star shared the heartbreaking news on her IG Stories Tuesday from her bed ... saying she was feeling great about her progress during a recent Us Weekly interview, but just a couple days later, on March 26, doctors found 4 more small tumors on her brain during an emergency MRI.

Teddi used the moment to show just how extreme the highs and lows of her journey have been -- dropping the health update right after sharing her interview and thanking everyone for their support in calling her strong.

In the interview, she talked about fighting for her life, staying positive, and even being in a good place with her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave.

Back on her IG Stories, she's staying positive ... saying she's thinking about her future goals and also listening to her body and giving herself more time to rest in bed, despite being known for being an early riser.

Remember, Teddi landed in the hospital back in February after weeks of brutal headaches -- only to be told she had multiple brain tumors -- and 4 were removed via surgery.