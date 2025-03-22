Teddi Mellencamp Drops Bombshell Dating News Amid Cancer Battle, Divorce

Play video content Diamonds in the Rough

Teddi Mellencamp just dropped some pretty shocking news ... she's back in dating mode and has already gone out a few times!

TM spilled the tea on the recent episode of her podcast with Tamra Judge -- "Two Ts in a Pod."

Saying she had been on a number of dates, TM highlighted one guy who she started talking to around the time of her brain surgery.

"Well, I'm on a second date. So I went on a first date, pre-the thing, and then I went on a second date yesterday. actually," she said, adding ... "He's really cute and nice."

As TMZ previously reported ... Teddi filed for divorce from husband Edwin Arroyave in November after 13 years of marriage. The pair share three kids: 12-year-old Slate 12-year-old Cruz and 5-year-old Dove.

Play video content

And then in February, TM underwent surgery to remove tumors from her brain after “dealing with severe and debilitating headaches” for several weeks.

Play video content Instagram / @teddimellencamp

Teddi recently started radiation treatment ... but she made clear that her health struggles are not going to stop her from enjoying life.