Teddi Mellencamp Says She's Sharing Fun as Coping Mechanism Amid Health Issue

But It's OK to Have a Hard Time Too!!!

Teddi Mellencamp's sending out a gentle reminder to her myriad of fans ... telling them she's going out and having fun as a coping mechanism -- but, everyone deals with difficulties in their own way.

The reality television star shared several clips to her Instagram story late Saturday night and early Sunday morning ... and, she kicks off the vids by saying she's going out and having fun as a coping mechanism.

Teddi says it helps keep her mind off her recent health struggles ... but, she adds that not everyone needs to do the same as her in order to come to terms with the difficult parts of their lives.

Take a listen for yourself ... but, basically, Teddi says everyone has to find their own "new normal" -- and do whatever makes them happy. She gets really emotional while speaking to the camera too, sniffling back tears in the clip.

As you know ... Teddi went to the hospital last month after weeks of debilitating headaches -- and, a doctor informed her that she had multiple tumors on her brain.

Teddi revealed she had four tumors removed via surgery ... and, she's now going through a series of therapies -- including radiation -- to manage the rest.

She talked all about the wild lead-up to the diagnosis on "Two Ts in a Pod" ... the podcast she hosts with Tamra Judge.

BTW ... in another video just posted by Teddi, she discusses her insecurities about going with her natural hair now that her head is shaved versus wearing a wig in public.