Teddi Mellencamp Returns Home From Hospital After Brain Tumor Surgery

Teddi Mellencamp is home! The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum confirmed she's been released from the hospital ... she was admitted last month after doctors found she had multiple brain tumors.

In an emotional Instagram Story posted Tuesday, the reality star revealed she's back home after more than 2 weeks in the hospital ... in the video, she's singing along to the track "Coming Home" by the group Diddy – Dirty Money & Skylar Grey.

TM also shared a video of herself walking on a treadmill, saying she's starting off slowly as she eases back into exercise. She also noted how "emotional" it is to watch your body change while on so many cancer medications.

Breaking down in tears, she added ... "[I'm] just trying to remember how grateful I am that I can move my body again."

She quickly snapped out of her vulnerable state ... giving fans a glimpse of the bruising and swelling on her arms and writing ... "F*** off tears. I can do hard things."

As you know, Teddi has been documenting her cancer journey for quite some time. She revealed she had stage 2 melanoma in 2022, and has not been quiet about warning fans of the reality of skin cancer by sharing graphic photos of her surgery scars.

She recently shared she had been dealing with debilitating headaches before her mid-February hospitalization that led to her brain cancer diagnosis ... and subsequent emergency surgery that forced her to shave off her hair.

Doctors removed four tumors during surgery last month and she will begin radiation to help with the smaller tumors.

Before Teddi shared she was home, we caught up with Dr. Terry and Heather Dubrow, who were optimistic about her diagnosis.