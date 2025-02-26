Teddi Mellencamp Reveals 4 Tumors Were Removed in Her First Surgery

Teddi Mellencamp says doctors removed more tumors from her brain than originally expected ... a big win -- though she admits it's just the beginning.

The reality star put out a health update on her Instagram story Wednesday ... saying she was grateful for all the doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who helped make her surgery and recovery process successful.

Mellencamp says she wants to be transparent about her health journey ... and, she says she actually had four tumors removed by surgeons -- more than she originally expected.

TM says her fight definitely isn't over ... but, she's at least won the first round.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum ends her message with a series of thank-yous to her family, friends and all of her fans for their outpouring of love and support.

As you know ... earlier this month, Teddi says she went to the ER because of a series of debilitating headaches. She found out she had numerous tumors on her brain -- large ones that needed to be removed via surgery and a series of smaller ones that radiation would handle.

While her diagnosis shocked and scared many online, Dr. Terry and Heather Dubrow recently told us Teddi received good news amid her health scare ... and, they seemed optimistic about her condition.