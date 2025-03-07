Teddi Mellencamp Has 'Multiple' Brain Tumors After Surgery, 2 in Lung

Teddi Mellencamp is keeping fans updated on her cancer journey ... revealing Thursday doctors found "multiple" brain tumors during a scan earlier in the day.

She also says she has two tumors in her lung, which are metastases of her melanoma. Remember ... her skin cancer diagnosis came in 2022.

Despite the unsettling news, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum is keeping positive, explaining in her Instagram post that doctors are "hopeful" immunotherapy will "effectively treat" the remaining growths.

She confirmed on her Instagram Story that her immunotherapy treatment is slated to begin on Tuesday.

Teddi says she is "feeling positive" she will come out victorious in her fight against cancer, and humorously adds she's thankful she has a new blonde wig to hide her bald spots, and that she can remember all of Angelina Jolie's kids’ names.

The "Two Ts In A Pod" host also addressed her potential return to the podcast in an additional post to her Stories, saying she’s not completely sure when she’ll be back.

She explains ... "I don’t actually know. I would assume next week, but I’m listening to what the doctors and my bosses think is best for my brain.

She adds that she "of course" misses the podcast and her cohost Tamra Judge ... plus Erika Jayne, laughing and "watching all those ridiculous shows."

TM's update comes just two days after she announced she was released from the hospital after undergoing surgeries to remove four tumors from her brain.

She's been supported by family, friends and fans during her cancer journey ... and even got a visit from her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, ahead of her first surgery.