Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Share Awkward Embrace, on Video

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky will clearly do anything for their children ... including suffering through some awkward moments -- like a kiss on the cheek that'll leave ya cringing!

The famous reality TV exes met up for their daughter Alexia's 29th birthday Thursday night ... and, photogs caught them saying their goodbyes out front of Cipriani -- a restaurant in Beverly Hills.

While they hug and kiss their kids and other pals goodbye, Mauricio comes over to Kyle and wraps his arms around her and plants a smooch on her cheek.

It's a little uncomfortable, and they moved on quickly ... but, hey, at least they're keeping things civil between them.

At another moment, it looks like Mauricio's stoked to be hanging with the group ... while Kyle seems less thrilled with their interaction -- different feelings from the pair.

Remember ... their shocking split was revealed on Fourth of July weekend by People back in '23 -- and, they've both moved on, with Mauricio enjoying the company of a whole coterie of different women since they called it quits.

We saw Mauricio getting handsy with a mystery blonde back in May -- like we said, one of many he's been seen with -- while rumors about Kyle dating Morgan Wade have persisted, despite her consistent denials.