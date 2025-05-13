Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mauricio Umansky Gets Handsy With Mystery Blonde During L.A. Night Out

Mauricio Umansky Feelin' Peachy Keen With This Mystery Blonde!!!🍑

Published
Mauricio Umansky Kissing And Grabbing A Mystery Woman In Los Angeles After Dinner
Launch Gallery
Dinner And Dessert! Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Mauricio Umansky is thriving in his post-Kyle bachelor era -- he's just got caught getting real handsy with a mystery blonde, and let’s just say, they weren’t exactly keeping it PG.

Mind you, this woman looks way younger than 54-year-old Mauricio -- so you’ve gotta see these L.A. pics from Monday night to really clock the chemistry ... 'cause he was full-on grabbing her booty and literally lifting her up for some steamy kisses. No shame in this game!

0513-Mauricio-Umansky-Kissing-And-Grabbing-A-Mystery-Woman-In-Los-Angeles-After-Dinner-primary-3
Backgrid

The blonde babe was giving Mauricio serious heart-eyes as they walked hand-in-hand, before he pulled the ultimate smooth move by giving her his jacket. Yup, she was all in.

0513-Mauricio-Umansky-Kissing-And-Grabbing-A-Mystery-Woman-In-Los-Angeles-After-Dinner-primary-2
Backgrid

Mauricio’s clearly living the dream 'cause this girl is smokin' hot. But as we know, Mauricio’s been on a bit of a hot streak since splitting from Kyle -- linked to the likes of Anitta, Nikita Khan, and Klaudia K. The man's got a type ... and a very active dating roster.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Together
Launch Gallery
Kyle And Mauricio Together Launch Gallery
Getty

Time will tell whether Mauricio’s just having some fun before running back into Kyle’s arms ... or if he knows he’s a hot commodity now and is keeping everyone, including this new hottie, on their toes, before locking it down with the next stunner. Stay tuned!

related articles