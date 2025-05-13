Mauricio Umansky Gets Handsy With Mystery Blonde During L.A. Night Out

Mauricio Umansky is thriving in his post-Kyle bachelor era -- he's just got caught getting real handsy with a mystery blonde, and let’s just say, they weren’t exactly keeping it PG.

Mind you, this woman looks way younger than 54-year-old Mauricio -- so you’ve gotta see these L.A. pics from Monday night to really clock the chemistry ... 'cause he was full-on grabbing her booty and literally lifting her up for some steamy kisses. No shame in this game!

The blonde babe was giving Mauricio serious heart-eyes as they walked hand-in-hand, before he pulled the ultimate smooth move by giving her his jacket. Yup, she was all in.

Mauricio’s clearly living the dream 'cause this girl is smokin' hot. But as we know, Mauricio’s been on a bit of a hot streak since splitting from Kyle -- linked to the likes of Anitta, Nikita Khan, and Klaudia K. The man's got a type ... and a very active dating roster.