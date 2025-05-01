Kyle Richards Calls Ex Mauricio Umansky to Get Snake Out of House, on Video

Play video content TikTok / @sophiakylieee

Kyle Richards and her crew were hiss-terically losing their minds, shrieking and causing a full-on spectacle over a snake that slithered its way into their place!

You should see the chaos-ssss unfold on TikTok, courtesy of Kyle’s daughter Sophia -- Kyle was so rattled, she went rushing to call her ex Mauricio Umansky to come save them from the snake.

It was pure comedy mayhem -- Kyle, daughter Farrah, and the rest of the crew were running wild through the house in the Palm Springs, California area, trying to boot the serpent, even panicking over whether it had laid eggs inside.

They finally wrangled the snake outside -- but the drama wasn’t over. The little guy slithered right up to the window, pressed against the glass like it was plotting a comeback.

At one point, the girls weirdly thought the snake was kinda cute -- even comparing it to a turtle -- but the vibes shifted real quick.

Basically, they were convinced it was a deadly rattler ready to end them all... until an Animal Control dude showed up, casually scooped it up with his bare hands and peaced-out like it was just another day.