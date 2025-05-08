Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mauricio Umansky on Whether He Saved Ex Kyle Richards From Snake

Mauricio Umansky I Let Kyle Slither Out The Snake Crisis Herself!!!

Kyle Richards went to her ex Mauricio Umansky in full damsel-in-distress mode -- all because of a snake -- and now he’s spilling whether he swooped in to save the day.

We caught Mauricio outside L.A. hot spot Craig’s Wednesday, and he set the record straight -- turns out he was nowhere near the Palm Springs pad when Kyle called him last week, full shriek mode, about a rogue serpent on the loose in the house.

Check out the video -- from Mauricio’s tone, it sounds like if he had been nearby, he would've dashed over in a heartbeat to save Kyle from her hiss-terical crisis.

We also grilled Mauricio on whether Kyle still calls him for all the other so-called manly duties around the house -- and while he sidestepped the question, he couldn’t stop singing her praises.

Bottom line -- Mauricio makes it clear there’s still nothing but love between him and Kyle. As for the big snake rescue? That honor went to the real MVP ... Animal Control!

