Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Celebrate Daughter's Wedding Together

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky may be separated, but over the weekend they proved family still comes first ... reuniting for their daughter's wedding.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and her estranged husband joined forces outside Los Angeles as their daughter, Alexia, tied the knot with Jake Zingerman in a picture-perfect outdoor ceremony. Kyle and Mauricio proudly walked their daughter down the aisle side by side, putting their differences aside.

Later, the exes were all smiles while taking part in the traditional Hora dance together -- laughing in unison as guests cheered them on.

The guest list included plenty of familiar faces, like Kyle's bestie Teddi Mellencamp and her niece Nicky Hilton.

Of course, the reunion is notable given where things stand between Kyle and Mauricio. The couple announced last year they were separating after 27 years of marriage, but neither has filed for divorce. Both have always made it clear their priority is keeping their tight-knit family strong.