Lisa Vanderpump Shades Prince Harry

Lisa Vanderpump took a jab Prince Harry during BravoCon 2025 over the weekend ... making light of his abdication of royal family duties.

Bravo fan Jerry O'Connell shared a story about his wife, Rebecca Romijn, during a panel discussion Saturday. He recalled a flight Rebecca had where she found herself on the same aircraft as the Duke of Sussex. According to Jerry, she was excited, but not as excited as she was to learn Lisa was 2 rows behind her.

According to the outlet, Lisa quipped, "Well, I'm a loyal Brit. He isn't, right? Come on ... you know I'm telling the truth."

Harry has of course received a lot of flack following his move to the U.S. after marrying Meghan Markle in 2018.

At the time of their infamous decision, the two released a statement, saying, "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

They continued ... “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

They now reside in Montecito, California with their son, 6-year-old Prince Archie, and their daughter, 4-year-old Princess Lilibet.