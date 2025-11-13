Meghan & Harry Happy Being Photographed at Kardashian Bday Bash, No Consent Form

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren't ducking the cameras at Kris Jenner's huge 70th bash ... in fact, they were happy to be snapped all night long, TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... pictures of the royal couple mingling with a slew of stars at the party were scrubbed minutes after the Kardashians posted them in the party's aftermath. Multiple reasons have been alleged in the press ... the latest claim was the couple made it clear they were not to be photographed.

A source close to the situation calls BS on that … telling us the new report that Harry and Meghan were photographed at Kris’ party even though they wrote "No" on their consent form can't be true -- because there was no form.

We're told no consent form was required -- since this was a party full of intimate friends only ... no legal docs needed among pals. Guests were even asked to check their phones in upon arrival so nothing unwanted went up on social media, and ya won't see this mega bash on "The Kardashians" because the show wasn't filming during the party.

We hear Meghan in particular was more than happy to pose -- with our source saying she even approved the pics taken by the designated party photographer that night.

The next day, we're told, the couple was concerned about the optics of the photos -- as the party went down on the eve of Remembrance Day, England's version of Veterans Day -- and as a result, they asked the Kardashians to take down the pics.

As we reported ... Kris and a who's who of Hollywood were dressed in James Bond tuxedos and Bond-girl gowns for the 007 theme hosted at Jeff Bezos' humongous mansion.