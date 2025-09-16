Lisa Vanderpump Says Best Birthday Gift From Ken Is Still in the Bedroom

Play video content BACKGRID

Lisa Vanderpump knows how to throw a birthday bash ... and how to make jaws drop with a perfectly timed naughty joke.

The "Vanderpump Rules" matriarch celebrated her 65th birthday Monday night at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills. Her husband Ken Todd, daughter Pandora, son Max, and close friend Lance Bass joined the celebration. The group wined, dined and laughed their way through the dinner, but it was Lisa's gift reveal that stole the spotlight.

LVP told cameras outside the restaurant that Ken surprised her with a gorgeous, expensive watch, but then smirked as she teased that the "best gift" was still to come later. When pressed, Lisa made it crystal clear she wasn't talking about diamonds or designer handbags -- she meant birthday sex.

It's classic Vanderpump ... equal parts sass and a wink-wink that keeps everyone talking. If Ken's pricey watch didn't already make the night memorable, Lisa's very public promise about her post-party plans definitely did.