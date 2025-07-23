Lisa Vanderpump Responds to Scheana Shay's Affair Exploitation Accusation

Play video content TMZ.com

Lisa Vanderpump has no time or interest in Scheana Shay's accusations she built a TV empire on Scheana’s real-life pain … telling us she’s unbothered.

We caught up with LVP in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, where she didn’t hold back when asked about Scheana's recent remarks -- namely that Vanderpump used her affair with Eddie Cibrian to fuel TV drama, referencing the infamous 2013 "RHOBH" episode where LVP introduced Shay to Cibrian's ex, Brandi Glanville.

"I don't care what she says," Vanderpump told us. "I'm more concerned about Ozzy Osbourne dying -- that's the saddest thing. Important things are what matter to me, not her bulls**t."

LVP's blunt response comes days after Scheana blasted her in an interview promoting her new memoir "My Good Side." In the book, Shay claims Lisa always knew about her 2006 affair with Cibrian, despite pretending to be surprised on the show. Scheana says Lisa gaslit her about it for a decade.

While Lisa's brushing it all off as BS, some readers aren't -- Scheana's book is climbing the charts and currently ranks as a bestseller on Amazon.