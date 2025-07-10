Scheana Shay Reveals Husband Brock Davies Cheated While She Was Pregnant

Scheana Shay just dropped a bomb -- she says hubby Brock Davies cheated while she was pregnant with their baby, Summer Moon.

In her upcoming memoir, "My Good Side," the "Vanderpump Rules" star reveals she was frozen in shock when Brock confessed he cheated with a woman from his gym back in 2021 -- while they were living in San Diego during the pandemic and Scheana was pregnant.

Scheana says she spent months battling anxiety, convincing herself Brock wasn’t like Tom Sandoval -- who'd hit headlines for cheating on Ariana Madix at the time -- but turns out, he was exactly that guy.

She says she felt sick to her stomach as Brock -- already a father of 2 from a previous relationship -- admitted he cheated, because he was scared of being a dad again ... and instead of facing it, he dealt with it by hopping into someone else’s bed.

Scheana admits she totally lost it -- she slapped Brock and chucked a Rubik's Cube at him. He even handed her a letter he'd written a year earlier detailing the whole affair -- time, place, how many times. Her response? Burn it. Immediately!