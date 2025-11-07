Prince Harry Apologizes to Canada for Wearing L.A. Dodgers Hat at World Series

Prince Harry's been caught red-handed supporting the L.A. Dodgers ... and now he's apologizing to Canada for his actions.

Check out his hilarious interview with CTV News Thursday -- he addresses his choice to support his new home town's team over the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series, and chalks it up to being "under duress."

He adds ... "I was invited to the L.A. Dodgers box or the dugout by the owner himself. So, I was doing what I thought was the polite thing to do."

Harry even told Canada he will wear a Blue Jays hat "from now on" and sent his condolences for their loss.

On the bright side for Harry, he did rep the winning team -- the Dodgers took home the W in Game 7, beating the Blue Jays 5-4 to cinch the World Series title.

As you know, Harry was just one of the many stars who snagged tickets to the championships. Drake was a staple in the stands, and Nelly Furtado, Jason Bateman, Alex Cooper and Brad Paisley also showed face, to name a few. Among that list, Harry & Meghan Markle seemed to be the only ones who got a less-than-warm welcome, however.

Harry was visiting Toronto for Remembrance Day events, which is comparable to America's Veterans Day.

The former senior British royal is on a roll during his visit to America's northern neighbor, and made sure the country knows how much it truly means to him -- Blue Jays aside -- in his witty speech at the 17th annual True Patriot Love Foundation National Tribute Dinner Thursday.

"This city, Toronto, will always mean a great deal to me. You provided me a wife" - Prince Harry

Check out the clip -- he says Canada will "always mean a great deal" to him, 'cause he says it provided him a wife!

In case your memory needs a jog, Meghan lived in Canada while filming her hit show "Suits," and Harry would visit her there while they were dating. They also made their first official appearance as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games, held in Toronto.