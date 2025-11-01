Los Angeles Dodgers Win World Series, Beat Toronto Blue Jays In Game 7

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back-to-back World Series champions ... beating the Toronto Blue Jays in dramatic fashion in Game 7!!

The final installment of the series was nothing short of a movie -- the Jays took the lead in the third inning with a three-run homer by Bo Bichette. The Dodgers erased the deficit at the last opportunity ... tying it up at 4-4 to send it to extra innings.

WILL SMITH BELTS THIS TO BEL AIR 🤯



THE @DODGERS TAKE THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/7C3nsybc7M — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025 @MLB

It was Will Smith who came through in the clutch in the 11th ... hitting a one-run dinger to give the reigning champs the 5-4 lead -- which was ultimately enough to seal the victory.

The Dodgers are now the first back-to-back champs since the New York Yankees won three in a row from 1998-2000.

It's L.A.'s ninth World Series title in franchise history ... and it certainly had to fight for it -- after going up 2-1 in the series, the Jays bounced back to get a 3-2 advantage before the Dodgers forced the deciding game.

No word yet on when the parade will be, but we expect the City of Angels to be popping whenever the team hits the streets to celebrate.