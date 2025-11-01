Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Take Kids Trick-or-Treating in Santa Barbara

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their Montecito cocoon for Halloween ... walking around Santa Barbara with their kids -- and Markle put on her best butterfly impression.

The former royals were out and about with their children, Lilibet and Archie ... going door to door with the rest of the normies and asked for some sweet treats on the holiday.

Archie and Lilibet dressed as an ant and firefly respectively while their mom dressed as a butterfly.

Prince Harry appeared to just be a regular dude ... so, we'd guess the prince decided not to dress up with the rest of the family -- unless he's an insect collector in disguise!

It's pretty wild to see Archie and Lilibet walking around the neighborhood ... but, the two are growing up before out eyes. Archie's 6 and Lilibet recently turned 4.

