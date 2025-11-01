Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Take Kids Trick-or-Treating in Santa Barbara

Meghan & Harry Create a Buzz on Halloween ... Trick-or-Treating with Kids as Insects

By TMZ Staff
Published
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Enjoy Halloween
Launch Gallery
TRICK OR TREAT! Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their Montecito cocoon for Halloween ... walking around Santa Barbara with their kids -- and Markle put on her best butterfly impression.

The former royals were out and about with their children, Lilibet and Archie ... going door to door with the rest of the normies and asked for some sweet treats on the holiday.

110125_harry_megan_halloween_kal
FAM BAM OUTING!!!
BACKGRID

Archie and Lilibet dressed as an ant and firefly respectively while their mom dressed as a butterfly.

Prince Harry appeared to just be a regular dude ... so, we'd guess the prince decided not to dress up with the rest of the family -- unless he's an insect collector in disguise!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- Living The Royal Life
Launch Gallery
Harry and Meghan -- Living The Royal Life Launch Gallery
Getty

It's pretty wild to see Archie and Lilibet walking around the neighborhood ... but, the two are growing up before out eyes. Archie's 6 and Lilibet recently turned 4.

Stars In Sexy Halloween Costumes 2025 -- Guess Who!
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

Meghan and Harry were two of the many celebs to dress up for halloween ... and, we've got a bunch of pics of others in costume for you to click through.

Good to know what royals dream of being on Halloween ... clearly, they weren't bugging out about their costumes!

Related articles