Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Brad Pitt & More Stars Attend World Series Game 4

The World Series is drawing a ton A-list stars ... and Hollywood showed up in full force Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium for an action-packed Game 4.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snagged front-row seats to watch Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani take the mound ... both looking locked in as they matched in Dodger caps. As you know, Markle's a native Angeleno.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren't the only royals in the building ... with "King James" and his wife, Savannah, also showing up to support the hometown team.

Brad Pitt was all business ... rocking a pair of aviators as he was seen giving a standing ovation alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

Austin Butler, Tobey Maguire and James Marsden were also spotted in the stands during the broadcast ... kicking back and chatting during the game.

As we reported ... Sydney Sweeney took in the exciting game sitting next to Christy Martin -- who she portrays in the soon-to-be-released biopic "Christy". Sweeney also starred in a hype up that aired before the first pitch.

A ton more big-time celebs made their way to Chavez Ravine ... including Chris Pine, Jason Bateman, Johnny Knoxville, Dax Sheppard, Donald Glover, Tinashe, Edward Norton, Connie Britton and Vanessa Bryant.