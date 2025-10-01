Thomas Markle Not Trapped After Philippines Earthquake, Despite Claims

Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas, wants to set the record straight after claims he was left helpless in the Philippines during this week's earthquake -- cause he tells TMZ he's safe and mobile.

Thomas tells TMZ ... he's safe in his hotel room, and in no way is he "trapped" and "unable to walk" ... claims made by his daughter Samantha Markle on X, in which she said her dad was stuck on the 19th floor of a building after a massive 6.9-magnitude earthquake shook the province of Cebu on Monday.

Thomas tells us his hotel wasn't even impacted by the quake at all, adding "The epicenter was 100 miles from here."

As for his daughter Samantha's claims, Thomas says he hasn't even spoken to Samantha, so he isn't sure why she claimed he was trapped.

Instead, TM insists he's living pretty well, adding ... "I'm currently sitting on the couch in my hotel room, with my feet kicked up and watching Charlie Chan movies. I'm quite comfortable."