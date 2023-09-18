Thomas Markle Says Meghan and Harry Cruel for Denying Access to Grandchildren

They Won't Let Me See My Grandkids

Meghan Markle's dad says his daughter and her hubby, Prince Harry, are straight-up cruel for shutting him out of his grandchildren's lives.

Thomas Markle aired his grievances Monday on "Good Morning Britain," telling the hosts he's heartbroken his daughter and son-in-law have denied him access to the 2 kids, 3-year-old Archie and 2-year-old Lilibet.

Thomas said, "I’m very upset about it as well because this is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent ... to deny the right to see their grandchild."

The 79-year-old groused, "The other thing is I’ve done nothing wrong. There’s nothing that points to say I’m a bad guy. I’m a really loving father and she knows that, and there’s no excuse for treating me this way ... no excuse to treat grandparents that way."

Markle noted there's a law in California that allows grandparents to get a court order forcing parents to let them visit with their grandkids, but he says he won't go down that road ... at least for now.

As we reported, the rift between Meghan and her dad erupted in 2018, during the run-up to the royal wedding, when Thomas made deals with the paparazzi.

Thomas says he and King Charles have the same plight ... both are not able to see their grandkids, although it's unclear if the door is shut with Charles.