'Bachelorette' Star Jason Tartick Does Dinner with New Girlfriend

'Bachelorette' alum Jason Tartick is taking his new relationship with TikTok star Kat Stickler out of the shadows and into the spotlight ... as the pair stepped out for a dinner date Monday evening.

The couple hit the town in Tampa, FL at the restaurant Meat Market, and they were joined by Kat's young daughter MJ ... which speaks volumes about the seriousness of their relationship.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... 3 other guests were on hand for the evening out with the couple -- so, it's crystal clear Jason and Kat are done keeping a low public profile.

We're told Jason and Kat were very flirty during the dinner -- with the TikToker even feeding her man a couple bites of food at one point.

The duo was seen laughing and smiling and, to all who saw them, they seemed totally comfortable showing their affection for each other in public.

Word of Jason and Kat's relationship broke last week ... after they'd previously danced around confirming their romance.

Remember, Kat and her ex-husband, Mike Stickler, were a beloved TikTok couple ... announcing their separation in an emotional video in March 2021.

Jason was notably engaged to former 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe, but the pair ended up calling off their engagement in August 2023.

And, it seems Jason and Kat were always meant to cross paths ... as Kat almost joined 'The Bachelor' franchise after her divorce.

In a recent episode of Jason's podcast, she confirmed she was approached about auditioning for "The Bachelorette," but ultimately turned down the opportunity.