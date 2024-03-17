Jason Tartick Plays Coy On Rumors He's Dating Kat Stickler

Play video content TMZ.com

Jason Tartick says he's trying to keep his love life more private these days ... and he's sticking to that resolution so far -- 'cause he's dodgin' Kat Stickler questions.

We spoke with the financial guru/television personality Wednesday in NYC, asking him about all the online buzz about his entanglement with social media star Stickler ... but JT's not kissin' and tellin' -- if he's kissin' Kat at all, that is!!!

Instead of addressing the rumors head-on, Tartick decided to plug his podcast "Trading Secrets" ... saying she's a guest on an upcoming episode. That did nothing to cool rumors.

Jason says he's trying to keep his romantic life closer to the vest these days, pretty much leaving all the Kat Stickler talk at that.

Rumors began to catch heat after gossip site DeuxMoi shared an anonymous tip about the two going out for some grub. Of course, KS apparently recorded a podcast episode with Tartick -- so maybe it was just a business dinner? Nah.

Either way ... it seems Jason's ready to move on in the dating world -- or, at least he seems to be thinking about it based on our convo with him. Pretty big news given he and his ex-fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe broke things off just seven months ago.

The pair broke their news to their thousands of followers in an IG post ... saying they respected each other, wanted to remain friends, and would co-parent their two dogs together.