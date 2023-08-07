'The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Call Off Engagement

"The Bachelorette" alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have said their goodbyes ... calling it quits on their engagement after 4 years together.

They announced the split in a joint statement, posted on Instagram Sunday ... saying they're "saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," breaking the news after filling in family and close friends.

Kaitlyn and Jason say they're thankful for those that gave them "time and space to process the life-altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

They add they'll be co-parenting their 2 dogs, Ramen and Pinot ... and say they'll be remaining friends despite the breakup -- writing, "We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other," adding it's "heartbreaking" to say goodbye.

Fans of the show remember Kaitlyn first appeared on Chris Soules' season of "The Bachelor," then returned to "The Bachelorette" the same year as the season's lead. As for Jason, he was on Becca Kufrin's season in 2018.

Kaitlyn and Jason met in 2019 when he jumped on an episode of her "Off the Vine" podcast -- they started dating that same year and announced their engagement in May of 2021.