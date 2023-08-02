'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey Comes Out, Says She's Dating A Woman

"The Bachelorette" alum Gabby Windey is letting the world in on a big secret ... announcing loud and proud that she's dating a woman for the first time.

Gabby shared the big news on social media Wednesday morning -- pointing out the fact that she normally loves to tease and fuel rumors, but admits this was one detail she had to hold on to until she was ready.

She spilled more tea on "The View," saying she's always wanted to live her truth and her own story. On IG, she told her fans her 3 months of dating have been a brand-new experience she seems to be loving.

She also shared some snaps of herself with her new boo, comedy writer Robby Hoffman. They certainly make a cute couple ... Gabby captioned the post, "Told you I'm a girl's girl!" And yeah, she's been met with a ton of support ever since coming out.

Fans remember Gabby being a finalist on Clayton Echard's season of "The Bachelor," and came back to the reality series as the bachelorette for a new season -- alongside her co-runner-up, Rachel Recchia, which was a first for the show.

Gabby ended up choosing Erich Schwer and the 2 got engaged in May 2022, but they announced their breakup a few months later. She certainly was a fan favorite -- Gabby even got a spot on "Dancing with the Stars."