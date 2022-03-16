'Bachelorette' Gabby Windey Is Former Broncos Cheerleader

The newest 'Bachelorette' star is trading her pom-poms for roses ... 'cause Gabby Windey is a former Denver Broncos cheerleader!!

The 31-year-old current ICU nurse was announced as one of the costars for the next season of the ABC dating show ... after getting her heart broken by ex-NFL hopeful Clayton Echard in the final week.

Windey -- who handled the dumpster-fire ending of her relationship with Clayton like a champ -- spent several seasons on the Broncos sidelines ... joining the squad in 2015 before leaving in 2021.

On top of being a pro cheerleader, Gabby also worked on the frontlines as a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, Gabby is sharing the title of 'Bachelorette' with Rachel Recchia, who was also crushed by Clayton's lack of transparency at the end of his season.

As it turns out, Rachel also has a cheerleading background -- she was a member of the squad during her time at Ohio University.

In case you weren't following the season, Clayton was "intimate" with both Gabby and Rachel during fantasy suites ... which led the third finalist, Susie Evans, to break things off with him and go home.

Clayton then admitted to Gabby and Rachel he was in love with all three finalists and fought to keep them on board ... before eventually admitting his heart was ultimately with Susie and breaking up with the other two women at the SAME TIME (yeah, bad).

As it turns out, Susie eventually reached back out to Clayton after the show ended ... and now they're happily together.

Rachel and Gabby, on the other hand, will now try their luck with the show again ... this time, being on the other side of things.

The season airs later this year ... we'll be "cheering" for love.