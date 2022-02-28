Colton Underwood, Former 'Bachelor' Engaged

Colton Underwood knows a thing or 2 about proposals, and now the former 'Bachelor' is finally engaged to be married.

Colton and his BF, Jordan C. Brown, made the big leap over the weekend in the scenic Cali town of Big Sur ... where they were celebrating CU's birthday.

He told People, "I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

Back in September, we saw Colton and Jordan hanging together on the beaches of Hawaii. They started dating earlier in the summer of 2021 ... fresh on the heels of Colton publicly coming out in April.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Following his Netflix documentary, "Coming Out Colton," he didn't consider himself on the market because he wasn't actively trying to date anyone. That changed when he met Jordan ... or as Colton said back then, "Since then I found somebody and I am very much in love."

On Colton's season of "The Bachelor," he made a little history ... as it was the first time there was no marriage proposal in the finale. He and Cassie Randolph, who made it to the finale, dated for a while before calling things off.