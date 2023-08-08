Kaitlyn Bristowe Talks About Split From Jason Tartick, Possible Rekindling

Play video content BACKGRID

"The Bachelorette" alum Kaitlyn Bristowe is opening up about her split from Jason Tartick ... and she's hinting at the possibility of a second chance between them.

Kaitlyn shared her post-breakup thoughts Monday at LAX, admitting she's holding up alright in the days following their called-off engagement ... and says it's been easier because they have so much respect for each other.

She was asked who made the call to split up, and says it was a mutual decision ... but then quickly raises this interesting possibility -- she says all hope for reconciliation isn't lost, and the door "isn't permanently closed."

As for their 2 dogs, Ramen and Pinot, Kaitlyn says she'd take full ownership if it was up to her ... but admits she and Jason are happily co-parenting the pups, for now.

You'll recall, Kaitlyn and Jason announced their breakup Sunday on social media, saying they'd called off their engagement after 4 years together.