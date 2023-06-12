'The Bachelor' Zach Shallcross Done with Reality TV, Looking for Regular Job

Play video content TMZ.com

"The Bachelor" star Zach Shallcross is already over his reality TV stint, and attempting something rarely seen in Hollywood -- he hoping to trade in his on-camera lifestyle for an average Joe's job.

Zach tells us he wants to have a real career again ... saying it all boils down to wanting a sense of normalcy, which obviously has changed since doing reality TV. He says even while filming the show last year, he had thoughts of getting back to a normal life.

After starring on "The Bachelor," Zach says he was making appearances on behalf of the show, but now he's got time on his hands, and he's on the hunt for a job.

Before 'The Bachelor,' he was a tech exec at Oracle and Zach says he still wants to work in that industry ... for a company like Microsoft. He's posted on LinkedIn and says he's already had a ton of folks reach out with job offers.

Bachelor Nation first met Zach on season 19 of "The Bachelorette" ... and then he was THE guy for season 27 of "The Bachelor," which aired earlier this year. He wound up proposing to Kaity Biggar on the finale, and they're still together.

ZS makes it clear ... he didn't go on the show to take advantage of fame, but to actually find love. Now, he's ready to get back to basics with a 9 to 5.