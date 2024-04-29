'Bachelor' Nick Viall Marries Natalie Joy After Almost 4 Years Together

Nick Viall is officially no longer a bachelor ... as the reality TV star-turned-podcaster wed fiancée Natalie Joy over the weekend.

The Bachelor Nation alum and the surgical technologist said "I do" in an outdoor ceremony in Savannah, Georgia. The couple -- who got engaged in January 2023 -- confirmed their nuptials with several posts to Instagram ... sharing glimpses into their rustic welcome party and picturesque wedding.

For the nuptials, Natalie wore an off-the-shoulder white gown, which featured a corset top and full skirt. Her cathedral veil was certainly a showstopper ... as it dramatically lay to the side as she posed for photos with Nick and their daughter, River Rose.

Natalie and Nick exchanged their vows in front of a scenic pond ... where a flower-covered archway was added to round out the already stunning aesthetic.

The Vialls are already en route to their honeymoon, too ... as Nick posted a snap of himself, Natalie and River jetting off on a plane Monday morning. Knowing Nick, he'll post plenty of envy-worthy pics from their getaway!!!

Nick's happy ending comes after several failed attempts at finding love on the 'Bachelor' franchise. Remember, Nick first tried to win Andi Dorfman's heart on 'The Bachelorette' over 10 years ago.

He then returned to the series for Kaitlyn Bristowe's season ... once again failing to secure the final rose. Nick became a fan favorite during season 3 of 'Bachelor in Paradise,' where he chose to forgo proposing to Jennifer Saviano to lead season 21 of "The Bachelor."

While Nick did get engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi during his season of the dating series, the two eventually split months after the finale aired. Vanessa went on to marry Josh Wolfe in 2021 ... welcome their first child together in 2022.