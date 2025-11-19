Shedeur Sanders Breaks Silence on Burglary, No Jewelry Stolen!

Play video content Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders isn't sweating his recent home burglary ... telling reporters he's not fazed one bit by the invasion of privacy -- especially because his jewelry is safe!!

The Cleveland Browns quarterback addressed the media on Wednesday ... fresh off the announcement he'd be getting his first official NFL start against the Las Vegas Raiders due to Dillon Gabriel's injury.

The rookie -- who had a less-than-stellar outing in the second half of the Browns' loss to the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday -- said he was in a good place mentally ... as he's "prepared for anything."

With all the pressure on the field, he's also dealing with the recent break-in at his Ohio home during the game ... but Sanders insisted he's all good in both regards.

The 23-year-old rookie is the one to actually bring up the incident when asked about his proudest part of his development in his first season ... when he pointed to his mental and emotional stability.

"I know this is a trending topic that my house got broken into, but I'm in a mental space now to where it's not too much that can faze me, honestly, that's going on."

Sanders then got a big grin on his face before adding, "By the way, none of my jewelry got took."

It's gotta be a huge sigh of relief for Sanders -- he isn't shy at all about his love for diamonds ... including his signature "Legendary" chain.

Unfortunately, though ... three suspects are believed to have made off with approximately $200K of items -- no arrests have been made at this time.

He truly didn't seem worried at all ... chalking it all up to getting "caught slipping," but saying "it happens."