Deion Sanders Says He Cried Watching Shedeur Play For Browns

Deion Sanders couldn't help but get emotional when Shedeur Sanders made his NFL regular-season debut on Sunday ... admitting he was in tears as his son took the field for the Cleveland Browns.

The fifth-round pick logged his first official snaps for the Orange and Brown in the second half of Cleveland's AFC North matchup with the Baltimore Ravens ... a sight some fans have been begging to see for weeks with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel struggling as the starter.

The former Oregon quarterback was forced out of the game due to a concussion ... paving the way for Sanders to get his shot ... and his proud pops and former coach in Colorado was watching.

Coach Prime was actually hosting a clinic for kids on Sunday ... and when he spoke about what was happening nearly 1,500 miles away, he explained it was a moment that had him in his feels.

The Hall of Famer broke it all down ... saying his other son, Deion Jr., called him ... but he was too worked up to talk.

"I was in tears. He called me screaming," Sanders said. "'Man, I'm crying right now. Leave me alone, leave me alone, leave me alone.'"

As for Shedeur's outing, let's just say there's room for improvement -- No. 12 even admitted that much, saying he didn't think he "played good at all."

Sanders was 4 for 16 with 47 yards and an interception through the air ... and had 16 yards on the ground.