Shilo Sanders Tricks Fans Into Thinking He's Shedeur At Steelers vs. Browns Game

Breaking news to any Browns fans who snapped pics with Shedeur Sanders on Sunday -- no you didn't ... 'cause his brother, Shilo, hit the game pretending to be Cleveland's backup quarterback!!

The current free agent made the most of his free schedule and swung by the Browns' AFC North showdown against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday ... and it turns out some folks in attendance who made the trip were quite gullible.

Shilo rocked his older brother's rookie jersey with a massive chain for the outing ... and even threw up his signature "perfect timing" pose every chance he got to make it seem like he was QB2.

He acted just like Shedeur -- when he was asked what quarter he'd make an appearance in ... Shilo mimed his answer -- a callback to when the Browns rookie QB was questioned about Dillon Gabriel getting the starting nod.

The Sanders brothers ultimately linked up postgame -- Shilo joked they stayed until the end of the game only because they thought Shedeur was gonna get on the field in garbage time.

"I did too," Shedeur said. "That's why I was warming up!"