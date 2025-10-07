Deion Sanders To Undergo Procedure For Blood Clots

Play video content University of Colorado

Deion Sanders just revealed he needs a procedure to deal with blood clots in his legs ... but the Colorado football head coach is optimistic he'll be back on the field as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Sanders shared the news during Tuesday's news conference ... saying he would be under the knife for around "four hours," but didn't disclose the exact nature of the procedure at UCHealth.

"It has nothing to do with me working at the level that I'm trying to compete at," he said. "It's hereditary, it is what it is. There's nothing that I could have done to stop what's transpiring."

"I trust God with all my heart, all my soul, and all my mind."

Despite the seriousness of it ... the 58-year-old is focusing on the silver lining -- he'll get a nice high out of it!

"I can't wait to get that Snoop Dogg," Sanders said. "I call it that Snoop D-O-double-G. I've never been high a day in my life. Never drank, smoked anything. But when I get those surgeries, I'm there on time!"