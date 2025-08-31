Deion Sanders' Ex Has No Issues With Karrueche Tran, Says Claudia Jordan

Play video content TMZSports.com

Claudia Jordan is clearing a few things up with TMZ Sports ... telling us her close friend/Deion Sanders' ex-fiancée, Tracey Edmonds, has no problem with Karrueche Tran's relationship with the Hall of Famer.

Jordan initially spoke about the topic on the "Accidentally Informed" podcast after the Sanders and Tran rumors started to make rounds. Jordan claimed at the time, Edmonds -- who was with Deion for nearly 12 years -- confronted Tran about the potential coupling ... and was reassured that nothing was happening.

This led some people to believe there was some drama unfolding behind the scenes ... as the two ladies have mutual friends.

But Jordan is now setting the record straight -- the speculation was flat-out wrong.

"Just to be clear, she has no issue with Karrueche, at all," Jordan said in NYC. "She doesn't think that Karrueche stole him or anything inappropriate. So, I want to clear that up. There's no beef."

"I think people made it a more sinister thing than it really was."

Jordan also pointed out that if listeners watched the full episode, they'd see she was actually praising the private conversation Edmonds and Tran had about Sanders.

Play video content What's Next with J.Ryan

In fact, Jordan says she hopes Tran and Sanders are a happy couple ... even though neither of them has officially confirmed the relationship.

Karrueche did, however, drop a major hint about their status this week on the latest episode of the "What's Next with J. Ryan" podcast.

Sanders and Edmonds, both 58, met in 2012 and got engaged in 2019. They called off their engagement in December 2023.

Tran, 37, rose to fame through her on-and-off relationship with Chris Brown. She later dated NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz and was also rumored to have been involved with Quavo.