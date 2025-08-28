Karrueche Tran Having Tons of Fun Dating Deion Sanders

Play video content Spill the Tea

Karrueche Tran says she'd be your average jaded dater -- if it wasn't for Deion Sanders rocking her world!!!

The "Claws" actress was a guest of honor on DOPE Network via her longtime BFF's "What's Next w/ J. Ryan" podcast alongside Christina Milian -- when he threw a hot pot in her lap by putting her on the spot to tackle those Deion dating rumors.

Karrueche was by Deion Sanders’ side in the hospital as he underwent surgery to have his bladder removed. pic.twitter.com/1m4vVDw5zN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 28, 2025 @ArtOfDialogue_

Coach Prime survived bladder removal surgery to stop a cancerous spread back in July -- and Karrueche was spotted supporting him bedside ... sparking the notion they were an item.

When J. Ryan got Karrueche to cop to dating Deion, she confirmed her relationship is legit and she's very happy.

Karrueche -- who's publicly dated Chris Brown and Victor Cruz in the past -- says she wouldn't even waste her time if the love wasn't good.

Otherwise, she'd be a yoga-flexing housecat ... at this point in her life, Karrueche says she knows what she knows and likes!!!

Elsewhere in the episode, Christina revealed she's inching towards joining the cast of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after being offered a spot and J. Ryan reminisced about seeing the girlies doing their makeup together, butt-naked over FaceTime.