Deion Sanders Still Battling Health Issue ... 'Ain't All The Way Recovered'

It's been over a month since Deion Sanders' undisclosed health issue was brought to light ... and the NFL Hall of Famer is still dealing with whatever it is, admitting over the weekend he isn't out of the woods just yet.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach shared the update in Deion Jr.'s new vlog, as his daughter, Shelomi, convinced him to join her in their outdoor ice bath.

Sanders, 57, was hesitant at first ... saying, "You know I'm still going through something."

"I ain't all the way recovered."

He eventually got in with his basketball star daughter for a few minutes ... but tapped out a few minutes later, claiming the ice water was hurting him.

Sanders was pretty active throughout the vlog ... from playing tennis to "doing the best" he could in a 1.3-mile run with Shelomi.

Sanders -- who became Colorado's HC in 2023 -- revealed he was dealing with health issues on June 10 ... and had to miss some Buffs football camps this summer because of it.

Although he didn't share specifics, he assured fans "everything is okay" and made an appearance at the Big 12 Conference media day on July 9.

Sanders is no stranger to ailments -- In 2022 and 2023, he underwent procedures on his leg and foot, including an amputation of two toes.