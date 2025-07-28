Deion Sanders & Karrueche Tran Spark Dating Rumors After Cancer Surgery
Coach Prime, AKA Deion Sanders, and Karrueche Tran have been speculated to be one team for months ... a rumor that was just strengthened after the "Claws" actress was spotted bedside inside Deion's hospital room!!!
Karrueche was by Deion Sanders’ side in the hospital as he underwent surgery to have his bladder removed. pic.twitter.com/1m4vVDw5zN— The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 28, 2025 @ArtOfDialogue_
Following Coach Prime's shocking bladder cancer revelation on Monday, video surfaced of Karrueche speaking softly to Deion as she wiped away tears as he was about to undergo surgery.
Deion whispered something along the lines of "gonna text my boys" ... presumably about the bad news.
Deion addressed the media in a press conference this afternoon, assuring the sports world that his cancer had been successfully removed by surgery.
In the case of his off-the-field romance, Deion and Karrueche started making waves online after onlookers saw them out eating on a lunch date ... the new video pretty much puts 2+2 together.
It appears she likes her gridiron guys ... Karrueche famously dated Chris Brown for years but was last publicly linked to NFL star Victor Cruz.