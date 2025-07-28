Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Deion Sanders & Karrueche Tran Spark Dating Rumors After Cancer Surgery

Deion Sanders & Karreuche Tran New Couple Alert Or Simply Surgical Support???

By TMZ Staff
Published
Coach Prime, AKA Deion Sanders, and Karrueche Tran have been speculated to be one team for months ... a rumor that was just strengthened after the "Claws" actress was spotted bedside inside Deion's hospital room!!!

Following Coach Prime's shocking bladder cancer revelation on Monday, video surfaced of Karrueche speaking softly to Deion as she wiped away tears as he was about to undergo surgery.

Deion whispered something along the lines of "gonna text my boys" ... presumably about the bad news.

Deion addressed the media in a press conference this afternoon, assuring the sports world that his cancer had been successfully removed by surgery.

COACH IS CURED
In the case of his off-the-field romance, Deion and Karrueche started making waves online after onlookers saw them out eating on a lunch date ... the new video pretty much puts 2+2 together.

It appears she likes her gridiron guys ... Karrueche famously dated Chris Brown for years but was last publicly linked to NFL star Victor Cruz.

