Deion Sanders Reveals 'Most Excruciating Pain' From Bladder Removal Process

Deion Sanders says a routine activity like going to the bathroom was "the most excruciating pain I've ever felt in my life" after undergoing surgery ... detailing the hardest part of his bladder cancer battle.

The Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes football coach sat down with Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" to discuss his recent medical issues ... revealing doctors gave him two options after spotting the tumor during a scan.

Sanders said he had to either have his bladder removed or do 36 weeks of chemotherapy. The 58-year-old chose the procedure ... and admitted the recovery was agonizing.

"It was tough," he said. "So, I remember laying there, and they said, 'Well, you need to go try to pee.' That was the most excruciating pain I've ever felt in my life."

Sanders recalled a post-surgery moment he had in the bathroom ... saying he was lying on the floor and screaming due to the overwhelming amount of suffering.

Still, he says he has no regrets over his decision against chemo ... and is sharing his story to let men know it's something even the biggest of sports figures go through.

"It's not tough for me because I've always been an honest man and a person who always confronted my limitations," Sanders said.

"The cancer could've taken me out, but I'm here."