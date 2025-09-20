Karrueche Tran Says Dating Older Men 'The Way To Go' Amid Deion Sanders Ties

Play video content TMZSports.com

Karrueche Tran still won't say what exactly is going on between her and Deion Sanders ... but she WILL admit dating older men is right up her alley!!

We tried to get the "Claws" actress to clear the air on the dating rumors that have been going on for months while at LAX this week ... especially since Sanders recently dropped a cute little comment on her Instagram.

Sanders' daughter also called Karrueche "lil grandma" when she was playing with her son ... so all signs are pointing to them being a couple.

Unfortunately, Tran's response didn't add much to the situation ... but she didn't mind praising the Colorado head coach/Hall of Famer.

"I think he's a great person," Tran said. "A great father, everything he's doing right now, the achievements. I think it's great."

Play video content Instagram/@snowsandersbroadnax

Tran, 37, also opened up his bladder cancer recovery ... saying the 58-year-old is healthy and cancer-free. Of course, she was by his side as he went through his medical procedure ... which was documented in a vlog and kickstarted the rumors.