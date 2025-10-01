Shedeur Sanders Refuses To Answer Questions After Browns Sit QB, Mimes Instead

Shedeur Sanders was a man of few (no) words when asked to react to news his Cleveland Browns team was sending Joe Flacco to the bench in favor of fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel ... choosing to pantomime instead of using his voice!

Sanders "spoke" with media in the locker room at the team facility on Wednesday not long after the quarterback change, and it appeared a cat got his tongue ... with the 23-year-old opting not to verbalize his thoughts.

When a reporter asked if he could vocally express his feelings on the move, Sanders continued to mouth his answers, and he seemed to find it quite amusing.

It's difficult to tell how Sanders feels about the move, but it's likely a safe bet to assume he wants to play ahead of Gabriel, who was drafted in the third round of this year's NFL Draft -- two rounds ahead of Shedeur.

While Sanders opted not to speak to reporters ... Gabriel did talk, saying he's "excited" for the opportunity.

Flacco also spoke following his benching ... and while he said he never "foresaw" the move coming, he acknowledged the team hasn't performed well through four weeks.