Shedeur Sanders Addresses Speeding Tickets, 'I Learned Not To Drive Fast'

Shedeur Sanders is speaking out after his recent run-ins with law enforcement ... saying his speeding tickets taught him a valuable lesson -- slow down!!

The Cleveland Browns' fifth-round selection in April's draft met with the media on Friday amid his first NFL training camp ... and naturally, he was asked what he took away from the two incidents.

"I definitely learned not to drive fast," he said.

It turns out after the whole ordeal, Sanders claims he doesn't drive all that much anymore ... but when he does get behind the wheel -- he "follows the rules."

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry spoke about the matter on Thursday ... saying flat-out it was "not smart."

"It's something that we have addressed with him. He understands the implications. He understands the consequences. I think the thing is it's not just about yourself ... It's not just about driving your car real fast. It's about the fact that you endanger other people."

The 23-year-old's first run-in with the law occurred in early June, when police pulled him over for traveling 91 MPH in a 65 MPH zone -- one of the officers was unaware that he was conducting a traffic stop on Deion's son.

On June 17 ... he was pulled over again -- this time for going over 100 MPH on the highway. His girlfriend, Jasmine Hammond, was let off with a warning after being clocked at 92 miles per hour.

