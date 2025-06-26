Ace Bailey Calls Utah Jazz Selection 'Blessing' Despite Pre-Draft Reports

Ace Bailey reportedly wanted NOTHING to do with the Utah Jazz prior to Wednesday night's draft ... so how did he feel about the organization taking him with the fifth pick??

Well, if you believe the former Rutgers star ... he's calling it a "blessing" nonetheless.

Bailey met with the media after he walked the stage at Barclays Center ... and all things considered, he appeared to be in great spirits.

Ace Bailey on going to Utah:



"I can control what I can control. They feel how they feel. But my team and me, me focusing on basketball and them doing what they're doing, so it happens" pic.twitter.com/aHkz7QFBVR — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 26, 2025 @ohnohedidnt24

Many online believe he isn't thrilled with the worst team in the Western Conference this past season ... pointing to how he acted on stage. When asked about the folks who don't believe he's actually satisfied with his destination, Bailey said he's not sweating it.

"I can control what I can control, they feel how they feel," Bailey said. "But my team and me, me focusing on basketball and them doing what they're doing, so it happens."

A report emerged from ESPN's Jonathan Givony that the team was not on Bailey's list of preferred destinations ... and he had his fingers crossed that the Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans or Washington Wizards would scoop him.

Despite the report, Utah's president of basketball operations, Austin Ainge, said the team "really likes Ace Bailey as a player and a fit in our program" and that they have no plans on trading him.

It was anyone's guess where Bailey would end up ... as he opted not to work out for any teams before draft night -- the only U.S.-based prospect to go that route.

Why was that? Well ... he said he was "working on basketball."