Dylan Harper's Mom Steals Show At NBA Draft ... Viewers Stunned

It was the biggest night of Dylan Harper's life on Wednesday ... and the same can be said for his mom, Maria, who wound up being the most viral moment of the NBA Draft!!

The 19-year-old Rutgers star didn't have to wait long to have his name called at Barclays Center -- once Cooper Flagg went to the Dallas Mavericks, Harper was right behind as the San Antonio Spurs' No. 2 selection.

"I'm feeling EVERYTHING... from crying, to laughing, to being happy"



After Harper walked the stage, ESPN got a brief interview with most of his family ... and Maria -- who has two kids with ex-NBA player Ron Harper -- immediately took social media by storm.

A former Division I athlete herself, Dylan has long credited Maria for his basketball success ... as she coached him throughout his childhood.

Maria -- wearing a stunning black dress for the occasion -- spoke about Dylan's journey to becoming a pro ... and she said it's all thanks to his "flat-out love for the game, his determination, his humility and just his hard work day in and day out."

Maria wasn't the only attendee turning heads -- former South Carolina Gamecocks star Collin Murray-Boyles' girlfriend, fellow hooper Chloe Kitts, also got plenty of love ... with folks rushing to show appreciation for her as well.